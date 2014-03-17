版本:
South Africa awards train contract to GE, others

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's state-owned logistics company Transnet has awarded General Electric, Bombardier and two other firms a contract to supply 1,064 trains, Transnet's chief executive said on Monday.

The other companies are CNR Rolling Stock and China Southern Rail, Transnet Chief Executive Brian Molefe said at a media briefing.
