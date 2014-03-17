South Africa awards train contract to GE, others

BRIEF-Amyris agrees to China manufacturing with Blue California
* Amyris agrees to exclusive China manufacturing with Blue California enabling continued record product revenue growth into Asian markets
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's state-owned logistics company Transnet has awarded General Electric, Bombardier and two other firms a contract to supply 1,064 trains, Transnet's chief executive said on Monday.
The other companies are CNR Rolling Stock and China Southern Rail, Transnet Chief Executive Brian Molefe said at a media briefing.
* Jeppesen says recently agreed to a five-year digital services agreement with Tunisair, national carrier of Tunisia
* Antibe Therapeutics provides update on clinical development program for its lead drug, ATB-346