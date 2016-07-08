UPDATE 1-South Africa proposes 20 percent tax on sugary drinks

(Adds details, quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 South Africa's Treasury said on Friday it was proposing a 20 percent tax on sugary drinks, under a plan that has delighted health campaigners but dismayed the beverage industry.

The statement gave the first concrete details of a tax first suggested by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in February - which the Beverage Association of South Africa has already dismissed as "discriminatory" and bound to fail.

"The proposed tax ... comes against the backdrop of a growing global concern regarding obesity stemming from over-consumption of sugar," the Treasury said on its website.

It asked people to send in comments on the proposal by Aug. 22.

More than half of South Africa's adults are overweight, with 42 per cent of women and 13 per cent of men obese, according to Treasury data. Sub-Sahara's most industrialised economy also has its most overweight population, the figures show.

The Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA), whose members include Coca Cola Co, Pepsi Inc and SABMiller PLC, met Treasury officials about the tax in April. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)