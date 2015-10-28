Trellidor lists to expand into South Africa's security market

* Trellidor plans to expand into the rest of Africa
* Security firms list, expand as crime drives security
sector
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 South African security
barrier firm Trellidor Holdings listed in Johannesburg
at the lower end of its expected price range on Wednesday,
joining a growing band of firms seeking to expand in a nation
known for its high crime rate.
Trellidor, which makes and distributes custom-made
anti-burglar bars for windows and doors, closed at 602 cents,
valuing the company at 651 million rand ($48.08 million).
Shares, which opened at 620 cents, had risen as high as 650
cents in early trading before paring gains.
The company will use the cash raised to buy smaller
companies in the sector and expand into the rest of Africa,
Chief Executive Terry Dennison told Reuters.
Trellidor, the only listed company in barrier security,
joins tracking technology firms such as Cartrack Holdings
, Allied Electronics Corporation and Mix
Telematics which have grown rapidly as South Africans
seek to prevent crime.
In a country where the murder rate increased around 5
percent this year from 2014 to nearly 50 per day, home safety is
an obsession. Robberies at residential properties are up 5.2
percent, according to government figures released last month.
In developed markets most of the business is from corporate
clients but in South Africa private citizens account for as much
as 90 percent of Trellidor's clients, said Dennison.
And despite weak economic growth, these firms keep
generating new business as consumers purchase new assets.
"We are essentially a non-discretionary type spend, when
there is a need people will invest in security," Dennison said.
Most free-standing homes in middle class and upper-middle
class suburbs have some sort of barrier security, but as more
South Africans move into gated communities they want more
aesthetically pleasing deterrents or more layers of security,
Dennison said.
Currently, the rest of Africa accounts for 11 percent of
sales, and Trellidor wants to expand abroad.
"We see significant growth potential from investments in the
rest of the African continent, where the African market for
security is also accelerating as a result of urbanisation and
growing home and asset ownership," Dennison said.
Security firms have proven an attractive investment in South
Africa. Cartrack, which listed last year, has gained around 25
percent in the past six months, benefiting from insurers'
demands that new car buyers install tracking equipment.
"I like the space that Trellidor plays in; crime does pay
and it's an escalating problem," said Vunani Securities' small
and medium market cap analyst Anthony Clark in a note.
($1 = 13.5409 rand)
(Additional reporting by Lynette Ndabambi; Editing by James
Macharia and Jon Boyle)