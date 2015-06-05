Former JP Morgan executive to lead UBS sub-Saharan Africa unit

CAPE TOWN, June 5 Switzerland's banking group
UBS said on Friday a former co-head for JP Morgan Chase's
African arm would take over the helm of its Africa unit from
September.
Besides being country head for UBS in South Africa, Brian
Smith will also be in charge of investment banking for the
sub-Saharan African region, a statement from UBS said.
Smith would replace Sean Bennett who is stepping down as
head of UBS's South African unit.
During his tenure at JP Morgan, Smith held oversight for all
of the operations of across the region, including corporate
banking, equities and asset management.
