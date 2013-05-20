Solidarity union seeks 10 pct wage hikes from S.Africa mine houses

JOHANNESBURG May 20 South Africa's Solidarity trade union, which represents mostly skilled workers, said on Monday it was seeking 10 percent pay increases for its members from the country's gold and coal producers in upcoming wage talks.

Gideon du Plessis, the union's general secretary, told Reuters there had been a "gentleman's agreement" that Solidarity's members would be rewarded for continuing to work last year in difficult circumstances during a wave of violent wildcat strikes led by other unions.

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers is seeking pay rises of 15 to 60 percent from gold and coal companies.