INSIGHT-S.Africa mine union revolt shows cracks in ANC rule

* Dominant NUM challenged by aggressive labour upstarts
* Mine union turf wars tap into wider services discontent
* African liberation movements have faced union threats
By Ed Stoddard and Sherilee Lakmidas
MODDER EAST/JOHANNESBURG July 4 Shaking his fist
and surrounded by angry colleagues, South African gold miner
Chres Manyaka raged against 'fat cats' getting rich from the
sweat of the workers.
But he was not talking about managers of the Gold One
company, which had sacked him and several other fellow
workers for an illegal strike at the mine east of Johannesburg.
Manyaka's tirade was against bosses of the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), a pillar in the trade union alliance that
brought workers to the fight against apartheid and helped carry
the African National Congress (ANC) to power in 1994 in the
continent's largest economy and No. 1 platinum producer.
"If you go and see the NUM people you can see the big
stomachs. NUM now is like management," 28-year-old Manyaka said
outside Gold One's entrance, fringed by the blue gum trees whose
timber has been used for beams in South African mines.
Complaints that the NUM, which remains a buttress of
political and electoral support for the ruling ANC-led alliance,
is not defending the interests of its rank and file have put the
legendary labour grouping under seige.
Aggressive upstart unions have been poaching NUM members in
often violent turf wars waged from the shantytowns ringing the
world's largest platinum mine to smaller gold producing pits.
The ANC, which has governed since the end of white rule in
1994, starting under the magnetic leadership of Nelson Mandela,
still looks unrivaled in the political sphere.
But the groundswell revolt against the NUM is tapping into
the same popular discontent with poor government delivery of
services that is confronting the ANC.
"There isn't a challenge to the ANC yet but there is an
indication of where that challenge is going to come from, and
that is an alternative labour movement," said Gary van Staden,
political analyst with NKC Independent Economists.
This should be a concern for President Jacob Zuma as NUM,
with its roughly 300,000 members and through its Congress of
South African Trade Unions mother body, is a key backer of his
bid for a second term as leader of both the ANC and the nation.
ANC leaders are aware that elsewhere in southern Africa, the
strongest challenges to liberation movements turned ruling
parties have emerged from urban and mining-based trade unions.
The most telling example can be found right next door in
Zimbabwe, where the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) that
shares a turbulent coalition government with President Robert
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party grew out of unions and the urban poor.
"WE DON'T DO POLITICS"
In their assault against the NUM, brash smaller challengers
like the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) and the Professional Transport & Allied Workers Union
(PTAWU), have been hammering away at what they scent is its
weakest spot.
Just like many ANC bigwigs in government, NUM heavyweights
now face accusations from their restless membership that they
spend more time looking after their own interests than improving
the lot of ordinary workers.
"The NUM, they see that the train is moving so they lose the
plot. Our friends are getting rich. So the focus is no longer
with the workers," said AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa.
Past NUM leaders who are ANC heavyweights include Cryil
Ramaphosa, a business tycoon with interests in the mining sector
who today is one of South Africa's richest men.
And while NUM leaders recently attended a glittering gala
dinner with mining company executives early in June, their
rivals are working the crowded urban centres, townships and
pitheads in their campaign to poach NUM members.
The offices of the union that Manyaka and other NUM
defectors joined, the Professional Transport & Allied Workers
Union (PTAWU), are sparsely furnished in a rundown part of
Johannesburg's city center.
"We focus on labour issues. We don't do politics," said
PTAWU general secretary Reckson Baloyi.
Accused by detractors of using strongarm tactics that have
sometimes led to turf fights and even deaths, AMCU has been
taking on the NUM in townships and mines.
It last year challenged the dominant mineworkers' union at
the Karee Mine operated by the world's third largest platinum
producer Lonmin. It is now recognised there and managed
to wrest at least 3,400 members from NUM.
It then waded into the Rustenburg operations of world No. 2
platinum producer Impala Platinum and the wildcat
strike and fighting that erupted there shut 15 percent of the
global supply of the precious metal for 6 weeks this year,
driving its spot price higher.
Implats officials say it looks like AMCU now claims about
half of the 20,000 unionised workers there but an independent
audit needs to verify this. If true, it will mean AMCU has
poached about 5 percent of NUM's members in the past few months.
DELIVERING - OR NOT
Just as NUM's rivals lambast the trade union for "failing to
deliver", so the ANC government has faced hundreds of protests
in poorer communities and townships against deficiencies and
shortages in the supply of electricity, water, sanitation,
public transport and health and education services.
An example of such potentially explosive discontent can be
found in the Zandspruit squatter camp on the northern edge of
Johannesburg, where riots periodically erupt among residents fed
up with a lack government services.
"People want homes, electricity, roads and toilets. They
have been promising for too long and they do nothing," said
Tshepo Ramapoka, 43, a self-employed building contractor who
lives in the settlement.
He was speaking the day after the latest protests as city
workers cleaned up the rock- and brick-strewn streets under the
watchful eyes of heavily-armed police. The charred remains of
burnt tyres were strewn about.
Most of Zandspruit's residents live in wretched conditions
in makeshift corrugated iron homes which have been jumbled
together in a maze of dirt roads covered in trash.
Speaking at an ANC policy conference last week, President
Zuma acknowledged the anger displayed in so-called "service
delivery" protests and said the government must address it.
"You can't sit and say 'it's fine'. We are in government, we
have to do something about it," Zuma said.
A DECENT WAGE?
Growing mineworkers' frustration with NUM may send a chill
up the spine of corporate boardrooms because the main union has
consistently won above-inflation wage hikes for its members.
"Every time we go to bargaining it is not about the ANC, it
is about the issues raised by our members. And we are delivering
double-digit pay increases," NUM general secretary Frans Baleni
told Reuters, rejecting the accusations against union leaders.
But even a 10 percent raise may seem paltry when seen from
the bottom of the scale in a country where economic inequality
is among the highest in the world and where the typical
mineworker on average has 8 dependents.
Outside Gold One's premises, a crowd of angry workers showed
a Reuters correspondent a pay slip.
The monthly gross earnings shown on it were 3,746.78 rand
($460), the take-home pay 2,659.26 rand ($330).
Across the industry there are wide disparities in pay and
many unskilled or semi-skilled workers make between 3,500 to
5,000 rand a month for dirty and dangerous work. Mining
companies say costs across the board are rising and that they
cannot afford to significantly hike wages and remain profitable.
Average gross monthly earnings in mining in February were
around 14,000 rand, according to the latest quarterly employment
report from Statistics South Africa.
The average national monthly earnings for all non-farm
sectors was just slightly lower than this but the median figure
for mining masks the stark differences between the lower and
higher ends of the pay scale in the industry.
PTAWU failed in its bid to gain recognition at Gold One and
hundreds of employees who took part in an illegal strike were
dismissed by management. But their anger was directed at NUM.
One deduction in the pay slip was 28.75 rand for a NUM
subscription, which infuriated the sacked workers.
"Even when we say we have quit NUM, management still forces
us to pay them!" one shouted.