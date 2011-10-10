S.Africa union wants Wal-Mart to boost supply fund

JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 Wal-Mart and Massmart should increase their planned fund to support South African suppliers to at least 500 million rand ($63.5 million) from 100 million rand, the country's largest service industry union said on Monday.

The South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) also said in a statement it wants a guarantee that Massmart will not decrease its domestic procurement.

Wal-Mart in June finalised its $2.4 billion purchase of a majority stake in discount retailer Massmart, but three government departments and the union have appealed the deal, saying they want further concessions on domestic procurement.

Their two-day appeal is scheduled to begin on October 20. ($1 = 7.868 South African Rand) (Reporting by Mmathabo Tladi; writing by David Dolan)