UPDATE 2-S.Africa unions want Wal-Mart to boost supply fund

* Union wants 100 mln rand fund lifted to 500 mln

* Also seeks guarantee on local procurement

* Hearing to start Oct 20 (Adds detail, analyst comment)

By Mmathabo Tladi

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 Wal-Mart and Massmart should increase a planned fund to help South African suppliers to 500 million rand ($64 million) from 100 million, and be required to source more goods locally, South African unions said on Monday.

While Wal-Mart Stores Inc finalised its $2.4 billion purchase of a majority stake in discount retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd in June, three government departments and the country's main service industry union have appealed against the deal, saying they wanted further concessions on domestic procurement.

"SACCAWU is calling for Wal-Mart and Massmart to increase their supplier development fund to at least 500 million rand ... and for the companies to be prevented from spending less on domestic procurement than Massmart spent ... ahead of the merger," the South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union said.

Neither the government nor the union had previously outlined how they wanted the conditions changed. The two-day appeal was due to begin on Oct. 20.

The government and the union are unlikely to be able to roll back the completed transaction, some legal specialists have said, although they could potentially wring bigger concessions from the world's top retailer.

South Africa approved the deal in May with some token conditions, including the creation of the 100 million rand fund to develop local suppliers.

Analysts have said the union demands could hurt South Africa's reputation as an emerging market open to foreign investment.

"It is a concern (that) when the unions start making these demands it does bring the overall integrity of the investment environment into question," said Lance Gordon, a trader at Consolium Capital.

The union also said it wanted Massmart to reinstate 574 previously fired workers.

COSATU, the 2 million-member labour federation to which the union belongs, said it was ready to strike if the appeal fails. It said its members would also picket the homes of directors of major South African retailers.

COSATU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi told a news conference he wanted to force all retailers operating in South Africa, including Massmart, to source 75 percent of their goods locally.

The government and unions are worried that Wal-Mart's global supply network will result in a flood of cheap Asian imports, leading to further job cuts at local manufacturers.

South Africa's unemployment rate is around 25 percent, making the government desperate to protect local industries. ($1 = 7.868 South African Rand) (Writing by David Dolan; Editing by David Holmes)