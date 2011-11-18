S.Africa's deputy president welcomes Wal-Mart deal

JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's Deputy
President Kgalema Motlanthe was quoted as saying on Friday his
government welcomed Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition
of a local retailer, which is being challenged in court by
government departments.
"We have welcomed the announcement by Wal-Mart to invest in
South Africa," he was quoted as saying during a presentation at
a local institute by the South African Press Association (SAPA).
"Wal-Mart has carried out an extensive assessment which
gives us the thumbs up as a prime destination for foreign direct
investment."
But the government has made Wal-Mart's acquisition of local
retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd difficult.
The U.S. retail giant is awaiting judgement on appeals by
the South African government and unions, which are seeking to
block or attach conditions to the deal.
Attracting foreign investment is key to the government's
drive to reduce unemployment, which officially stands at close
to 25 percent but most analysts say is really far higher.
SAPA also quoted Motlanthe as reiterating that there was no
government policy to nationalise mines in the world's top
platinum producer.
Foreign investors have been unnerved by nationalisation talk
by radical elements of Motlanthe's ruling African National
Congress (ANC).
But such talk is expected to fade after the ANC earlier this
month expelled the leading advocate of nationalisation, youth
league leader Julius Malema, for five years for bringing the
party into disrepute.
