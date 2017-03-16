South Africa's top court to rule on grants payments case on Friday

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South Africa's Constitutional Court said it will rule on Friday in a case concerning the unlawful tender of a contract to manage welfare benefits to 17 million people.

The Constitutional Court in 2014 ruled that the tender won by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), a unit of technology company Net1 unit, was illegal. The government had until April 1 of this year to take responsibility for social service payments or find a new provider, but failed to do so.

The plaintiffs want the court to take oversight of a new contract, which needs to be settled urgently if April's benefit payments are to be made on time. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Richard Lough)