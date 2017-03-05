REFILE-Millions of South Africans will be paid benefits on April 1- minister

(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 The government will
continue paying millions of South Africa's most vulnerable
people social security payments on April 1, despite not signing
a new deal with an existing service-provider, the minister of
social development said on Sunday.
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is
scrambling to ensure that as many as 17 million people continue
to receive their money, despite concerns that retaining the
existing service provider is both unlawful and costly.
For millions of South Africa's most vulnerable, SASSA money
is often the difference between an empty or a full belly.
"We will continue paying social grants beyond March 31 when
the contract with the current service provider comes to an end,"
Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini told the media.
"As has been the case in the past no one will go unpaid."
Dlamini said the South African Post Office's more than 2,600
outlets will be used as one of the payment services for social
security in the transition and future phases.
In an attempt to resolve the looming crisis, President Jacob
Zuma held talks on Saturday with Minister of Finance Pravin
Gordhan and Dlamini to ensure that social security payments are
made from April 1.
The existing contract, run by Cash Paymaster Services, part
of technology company Net1 1 UEPS Technologies, has
been in doubt since South Africa's highest court ruled in 2014
that the tender process to acquire its services was unlawful. It
ordered that a new contract to be negotiated.
SASSA has so far failed to find a new service provider to
take up the service at the start of April or set up its own
payment agency.
SASSA Officials said last week the agency had opted to renew
the deal with Cash Paymaster Services despite the court order. A
new deal however, has not yet been signed.
The social security payment debacle saw the director-general
of the social development ministry, Zane Dangor, announcing his
resignation on Saturday over differences with Dlamini.
"Dlamini has utterly failed to ensure that SASSA was ready
to take over the distribution of grants at the end of this month
... and has allowed the situation to reach crisis point," said
Bridget Masango of the opposition Democratic Alliance.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)