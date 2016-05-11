Old Mutual's S. Africa arm says has not cut ties to Oakbay's Sahara

JOHANNESBURG May 11 Old Mutual's South African
unit said on Wednesday it has not withdrawn insurance cover on a
subsidiary of Oakbay Investments, a company at the centre of
allegations over political influence.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Mutual & Federal, through
its underwriting arm Credit Guarantee Insurance Corporation of
Africa (CGIC), had withdrawn its cover for Oakbay Investments,
citing a company document.
CCGI said in a statement it was providing insurance for the
Sahara Group, which is part of the Oakbay group.
"Credit Guarantee has not withdrawn its trade credit
insurance cover on the Sahara Group of companies (subsidiaries
of Oakbay)," Theo Reddi, acting chief executive officer of CGIC
said in a statement.
Oakbay Investments did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Several companies, including all four major banks in South
Africa, have severed links with Oakbay Investments following
allegations that the Gupta family, its owners, used their
friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political favours.
The president and the Guptas reject the allegations of undue
influence.
