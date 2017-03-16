South Africa's Zuma says "no crisis" over grants payment system

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, March 16 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday there was no "crisis" as doubts mount over the government's ability to make welfare payments in April to 17 million needy people because of a service-provider dispute.
"There is no crisis," Zuma said in response to a question from the opposition. South Africa's top court on Wednesday blamed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for the saga, which it described as a crisis. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.