South Africa's Zuma says "no crisis" over grants payment system

CAPE TOWN, March 16 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday there was no "crisis" as doubts mount over the government's ability to make welfare payments in April to 17 million needy people because of a service-provider dispute.

"There is no crisis," Zuma said in response to a question from the opposition. South Africa's top court on Wednesday blamed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for the saga, which it described as a crisis. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
