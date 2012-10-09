版本:
Atlatsa says fires over 2,000 strikers in S.Africa

JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 Atlatsa Resources on Tuesday said it had sacked 2,161 employees at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week.

The employees have been given up until the close of business on Wednesday to appeal their dismissal.

