Atlatsa says fires over 2,000 strikers in S.Africa

BRIEF-IHS Markit reaffirms guidance
* Reaffirms and expects FY17 revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion
JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 Atlatsa Resources on Tuesday said it had sacked 2,161 employees at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week.
The employees have been given up until the close of business on Wednesday to appeal their dismissal.
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co- board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim for review