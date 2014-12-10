SAFT ON WEALTH-Expensive, one-size-fits-all advice

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 10 Financial advisors do not appear to be
carrying their weight.
A new study based on Canadian data shows that while advisors
are able to put clients into better performing assets, they
simply do not outperform their costs.
Even more striking, the data shows a tendency by advisors to
shoe-horn clients into portfolios with little attention to the
client's own risk appetite or life situation.
"This one-size-fits-all advice does not come cheap. The
average client pays more than 2.7 percent each year in fees and
thus gives up all of the equity premium gained through increased
risk-taking," write Stephen Foerster and Alessandro Previtero of
Western University, Juhani Linnainmaa of the University of
Chicago and Brian Melzer of Northwestern University
(here)
Looking at data covering 10,000 advisors and 800,000
Canadian clients, the authors found a mix of some good effects
from professional financial advice but little evidence that it
is worth its costs.
One of the traditional ways in which advisors are said to
help clients is by getting them comfortable with taking on a
higher, more appropriate level of risk, usually through equity
market exposure. Because of a change in regulation in Canada in
2001, which did not apply to Quebec, the authors were able to
get an accurate view of this, even taking into account selection
bias, i.e. the idea that people who seek out financial advice
are more sophisticated and willing to take on risk. The study
found that a financial advisor increases the marginal
household's risky asset holdings by a chunky 30 percentage
points.
That's great, and will produce extra returns, but what did
not seem to be happening was the kind of tailoring that you
would expect from a financial advisor. A good advisor will be
sensitive to your own appetite for risk, which may be influenced
not just by your own goals but by your particular life
situation. A good advisor will also adjust a client's asset mix
depending on where they are within the life cycle, typically
taking on more risk early in a working life and trimming it as
retirement approaches.
Looking granularly at the data they found that how much risk
appetite you had and how old you were explained about 13 percent
in the variation of your holdings of risky assets.
IT ISN'T WHO YOU ARE, IT'S WHO YOUR ADVISOR IS
In contrast, who your advisor was played a much more
important role, accounting for 32 percent of the variation in
risk exposure.
This led the authors to conclude that advisors are basically
coming up with a generic model portfolio and then using it or a
slight variation of it on their clients.
"If advisors do not base their advice on investor
characteristics, then what explains variation in recommendations
across advisors? We find that advisors may project their own
preferences and beliefs onto their clients," according to the
study.
That might possibly be good if an advisor had some special
talent in markets, but the data did not back that up, either in
regards to stock picking or market timing.
Here is where we come to costs, and the data is not
encouraging.
The average dollar under the care of an advisor in the
sample was paying out 2.67 percent annually in fees, including
mutual fund expenses, front-end load fees and commissions paid
by mutual funds to advisors. That is far more than the advisors
demonstrated in alpha-generating ability through market timing
or stock selection, an amount small enough to be "not
statistically distinguishable from zero."
Using one model and adding in fees the authors calculate
that advice was costing 3.34 percent annually. If you use a
life-cycle fund charging 1 percent annually as a benchmark for
asset allocation costs, advisors are still costing clients more
than 2 percent a year.
In other words, advisors may be doing clients a favor by
getting them to hold more equities, but it is a move which could
be done so much more efficiently without the cost of the active
mutual funds into which advisors in the sample were putting
clients.
This is not to say that advisors definitively don't earn
their keep. Advisors can create tax-efficient asset allocations,
a source of outperformance not measured here. They can also, and
this is crucial, help with planning. An advisor who through
honest, frank advice encourages a client to save more or to
delay retirement can be the difference between comfortable
retirement and late-life financial peril.
That all falls under the category of counseling, and
generally that is not what financial advisors get paid for,
though perhaps they should.
With the rise of robo-advisors, which would seem to be both
cheaper and more efficient than what was studied here, financial
advisors are going to have to move towards a model in which they
work not primarily to improve asset performance but client
behavior.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)