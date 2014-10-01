SAFT ON WEALTH-If short you must, look for fraud

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 1 If you want to cash in as a short-seller,
better to do some forensic accounting rather than looking for
silly valuations.
Short selling, the tactic of selling a borrowed security in
the hopes it can be bought back later at a lower price to repay
the loan, falls broadly into two categories. In one the short
seller suspects or alleges a fraud or misrepresentation, while
in the other the trade is based on the belief that the stock is
overvalued and will fall.
Jim Chanos' highly lucrative short of the Byzantine fraud at
Enron in 2000 and 2001 is perhaps the archetype of the first
school, a speculation with a more than satisfactory ending for
him as the stock tumbled from the high double digits into
bankruptcy protection as accounting chicanery came to light. The
dotcom bubble offers many examples of the valuation type of
shorting opportunity, companies that were as honest as the day
is long but possessed of suicidal business plans and ultimately
dependent on the discovery of a series of greater fools to
supply the needed capital to fund the burn rate.
Those short sales of mortgage-backed securities during the
last financial crisis might be considered a hybrid, combining as
they did a certain amount of fraud in the mortgage process with
an unhealthy dose of silly valuations of real estate and derived
securities.
Wall Street wisdom on these two schools is that identifying
fraud pays better than bubble-pricking stocks with crazy
valuations, a belief pithily expressed in April by famed
short-seller David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital.
"We have repeatedly noted that it is dangerous to short
stocks that have disconnected from traditional valuation
methods," Einhorn said while discussing a basket of shorts of
unnamed momentum stocks he'd undertaken.
"After all, twice a silly price is not twice as silly; it's
still just silly."
It looks as if that prejudice may be grounded in reality,
according to Alon Bochman, managing partner of Stepwise Capital,
who has done us all a favor by looking at numbers from Activist
Shorts Research (www.activistshorts.com/), a service
tracking activist short sellers.
"It seems the poor reputation valuation shorts have is at
least partially deserved. Even when we look at some of the best
known and most memorable short campaigns of the past decade,
valuation shorts significantly underperform fraud shorts,"
Bochman wrote for the CFA Institute. (here)
THE VALUE OF OBLITERATION
The data set includes more than 400 short-selling campaigns
from 2002 to the present, though the definition of the length of
a campaign is necessarily nebulous. The mean return (not
including dividends) of stocks in the sample is negative 14.2
percent, with 65 percent of the campaigns resulting in some drop
in the stock price. In a key 4 percent of campaigns, the stock
price dropped by 99 percent or more.
Activists Shorts assigns a primary allegation to each
campaign, allowing Bochman to put them into two buckets, those
mostly about alleged fraud and those mostly about valuation. The
return divide is clear: among 229 fraud-based campaigns we saw a
mean return of negative 30 percent, while among the 219
valuation-driven campaigns the mean return was positive 3
percent.
To be clear, we need to be cautious about this data. It is
not guaranteed to be exhaustive, and the results we are looking
at are simple stock moves. While you can extrapolate that it's
easier to make money shorting a stock that falls by a third
compared to one which rises by a few points, this takes no
account of the costs of the enterprise, not to mention the sorts
of time values that might eventually lead to a big gain if you
are patient and deep-pocketed enough.
The key, of course, is in the distribution of those returns.
Fraud allegations included the vast majority of the cases which
resulted in a near or complete obliteration of the target's
stock value.
It also may be that the past 12 years have simply included
quite a few terrible times to short stocks on a valuation basis.
While the financial crisis would have burst quite a few bubbles,
it is important to remember that anyone shorting anything since
2009 has been effectively spitting into a mighty wind being
blown by the Federal Reserve in the form of its monetary policy.
A shakeout in social media and new energy stocks may
eventually arrive, if ever the Fed is able to tighten, and may
do quite a bit to change these numbers.
Still, the wise might find better results looking for the
next Enron rather than the next Pets.com.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)