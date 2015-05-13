SAFT ON WEALTH -Smart beta, wholesale may beat retail

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 13 U.S. equity investors might be better off
getting their smart beta wholesale, or rather via a simple
do-it-yourself strategy.
That's the contention of a new research paper which studied
the performance of 164 domestic equity smart beta ETFs from 2003
to 2014. (here)
Carried out by Denys Glushkov of the University of
Pennsylvania, the study found "no evidence" that smart beta
funds can significantly beat their risk-adjusted passive
investment benchmarks.
Smart beta, which has enjoyed phenomenal success in
attractive assets, is a strategy which tries to improve on index
tracking returns by adjusting away from the typical cap-weighted
style, in which a given fund will hold shares or securities in
proportion to market capitalization. Instead, smart beta funds
tilt their portfolios to strategies such as value and momentum,
which managers argue can generate positive long-term risk-
premiums.
Growth in the smart beta complex has been extremely rapid.
True smart beta ETFs now account for roughly $220 billion, or
about a tenth of all assets in domestic U.S. ETFs. Other
estimates put the overall assets under management of smart beta
strategies at north of $500 billion.
But those assets are paying a cost to access smart beta
strategies. While less expensive than many traditional active
management products, smart beta, which essentially tweaks
standard index investing to try and capture extra return in
areas with record of outperforming, charges a premium.
On Glushkov's calculations smart beta ETFs are charging 70
percent more than standard ETFs, or with an asset-weighted
expense ratio of about 41 basis points. That would imply $370
million in extra fees a year. Every year.
So, are smart beta funds worth it?
"Positive returns from intended factor bets are offset by
negative returns from unintended factor bets resulting in an
overall performance wash," Glushkov writes. Factor bets are
allocations to stock characteristics like momentum or value.
This is not to say that there is no outperformance, only that
the evidence of any isn't strong and similar results can be
cobbled together more cheaply.
DO-IT-YOURSELF?
Over the more than decade the study covered, data shows that
nine of the 15 categories of smart beta funds beat their
benchmarks, by an average of 1.31 percentage points annually.
The other six underperformed, but by 2.26 percentage points per
year. In the most recent year, only equal-weighted,
risk-weighted and volatility smart beta funds beat their
benchmark. Indeed, when you look at one popular risk measure,
Jenson alpha, only value smart beta funds beat their benchmark
by statistically meaningful amounts.
This jibes with earlier criticism of smart beta by James
Montier of GMO, who has essentially deemed it a smart way to
market existing strategies like value and small capitalization,
rather than a revolutionary tactic.
One of the other common marketing points for smart beta is
that it can do well in all types of markets, with strategies
like dividend and volatility-based doing well on a raw basis
even in down markets. Sadly none of the smart beta categories
studies beat their risk-adjusted benchmarks during market
downdrafts.
One of the most telling parts of the study is where the
risk-adjusted showing of smart beta funds is compared to a
fairly simple benchmark which gives investors passive
capitalization-weighted exposure to market, size and value
strategies.
Smart beta ETFs in the sample charged between 18 basis
points a year for growth and value type investments all the way
up to a chunky 75 basis points a year for more complex
strategies, such as one which pick stocks based on quant
rankings or broker recommendations. The passive cap-weighted
blended strategy, in contrast, costs less than 7 basis points a
year.
None of this, of course, is to say that the next decade
won't be different, and that smart beta won't outperform more
convincingly. That's possible, and it is also possible that some
managers do it better than the smart beta sector as a whole.
Still, investors may not find those better managers, or
those that are better may not stay better.
On the whole, investors might be able to do it themselves
and pocket a large amount of that $370 million in annual fees.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)