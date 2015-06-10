SAFT ON WEALTH-Forget finding that stock-picking savant

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 10 If active fund managers are to have any
hope of outperforming the passive alternative they are probably
going to have to be good at picking stocks.
Based on the evidence of a new study, which looked at a U.S.
genre of funds called Unit Investment Trusts, investors might
want to stop searching for the next genius fund manager.
Active fund managers can earn their keep in a variety of
ways, including through risk management, skill in execution,
skill in picking sectors, skill in allocating across assets and
skill in translating macro analysis into all of the preceding.
For the vast majority of active equity funds, however, stock
selection is the foundation of how they attempt to outperform.
UITs, which have grown in popularity in recent years, offer
a unique way to measure pure stock selection skill. UITs are
SEC-registered funds which purchase and hold static portfolios
for a preset period of time, eventually being liquidated and
distributed at the end of their planned life. Investors can
redeem their units through the trust sponsor.
Unlike mutual funds, which must keep cash on hand to meet
redemptions, UITs are almost fully invested. That means they
suffer very little 'cash drag,' which has been an explanation
put forward for mutual fund underperformance of benchmarks.
UITs also do not trade, depending entirely on stock
selection at the outset to generate performance compared to
benchmarks. Their advantages also include tax efficiency and the
low costs stemming from the lack of trading.
Earlier studies of mutual fund managers have shown some
evidence of skill, though not enough to outweigh costs. But
because of other issues, like cost and trading, it is harder to
get a sense of how good professional active investors actually
are at stock picking.
So a new study by George Comer of Georgetown University and
Javier Rodriguez of University of Puerto Rico is timely, though
the news is not good. (here)
STARTING OUT AS YOU MEAN TO GO ON
Looking at 1,487 UITs which came into existence and matured
between 2004 and 2013, the authors find the trusts displayed
consistent negative alpha, or underperformance, despite the
study cutting the data in numerous ways and using numerous
benchmarks.
The UITs generated negative alpha of between -2.5 and -2.8
percentage points, with more than 65 percent of all UITs in
negative territory. And all of this is despite the UITs having a
modest 23-basis-point annual expense ratio. In other words, if
active mutual funds are underperforming it is not simply because
they create a drag on returns by trading too much. It should be
noted that the UITs studied were not cheap products, carrying an
average of more than 3 percent in upfront sales charges.
UITs started out by doing badly, and kept it up pretty much all
the way until they were liquidated.
"We find that performance is negative and significant for
the first quarter of the trusts' life. Performance does improve
over the remainder of the trust life, but it is still negative
and significant," the authors write.
Taking a broad view, the conclusion is hard to escape:
"Overall, these results suggest that the poor risk-adjusted
performance of our UIT sample reflects poor stock selection
skills by the trusts."
The trusts studied also lagged similar mutual funds, so we
can conclude that forcing full investment and limiting trading
costs is not a sufficient advantage to start generating real
outperformance.
Defenders of active fund managers will at this point be
angrily insisting that UITs, because they don't trade, are not a
fair way to evaluate the entire active fund management industry.
Trading in and out, running cash balances in order to nimbly
take advantage of opportunities as they arise, all of these are
part and parcel of how active funds try to compete.
True enough, but looking at UITs does give us a more pure
window into stock selection skill.
Based on this study, and what we know from earlier ones of
mutual fund managers, investors in actively managed strategies
should not be hopeful that they will outperform, and less so
that outperformance will happen because of superior stock
selection skill.
That's a big part of the puzzle, and the outlines are not
looking hopeful for active management.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)