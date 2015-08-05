SAFT ON WEALTH-The vanishing public company

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Aug 5 The number of publicly traded U.S. firms
is now lower than at any time during the past 40 years and small
investors, if not the economy as a whole, may pay the price.
Since 1996, U.S. listings per capita have fallen, according
to a study published in May. That makes the U.S., at least on
this measure, less financially mature than it was in 1996 or
1975. Listings per million Americans has fallen from 30 in 1996
to 13 in 2012, an enormous decline.
"We show that the U.S. has a listing gap relative to other
countries with similar investor protection, economic growth, and
overall wealth. The listing gap arises in the late 1990s and
widens over time," write Craig Doidge of the University of
Toronto, George Andrew Karolyi of Cornell University and Rene
Stulz of Ohio State University, authors of the study.
"We also find that the U.S. has a listing gap when compared
to its own recent history and after controlling for changing
capital market conditions." (here)
The 'what?' in this story is pretty clear; the number of
listed firms per capita has been falling. The 'how?' too is
fairly straightforward, as the phenomenon is due to a
combination of fewer firms going public and more delisting. The
delisting has been driven in substantial part by takeovers.
The 'why?' and the 'so what?' are a lot less clear.
While startups have actually declined over the period
studied, the percentage that ultimately list has also declined.
This lower propensity to list by startups, at least in today's
market, may simply be because the private market is offering
such good terms. Private financing has developed to the stage,
and is making private firm owners such good prices, that many
more mature companies are staying private longer. Uber, and
other so-called unicorns, firms which are private and have a
value of more than $1 billion, are prime examples of this.
The study did find that listing became less attractive for
firms of all sizes, not just smaller, newer ones, though the
decline was slower for the largest firms. Regulation of public
firms also doesn't bear the blame, according to the study.
Though Regulation Fair Disclosure and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act
both came into being in the aftermath of the dotcom bubble, the
trend was well established before these came into force in the
early 2000s.
So, not only did the rate of new listings decline, the
listings gap was also driven by more delistings, many of which
were the result of takeovers.
BRAVE NEW WORLD?
One possibility, as hinted by the rise of the unicorns, is
that private ownership, either via private equity or other
forms, is doing a better job of reconciling the natural conflict
of interest between owners and company managers. To the extent
this is true it is encouraging for the economy. Generally equity
market deepening has been at the very least coincident with
economic development, so a reversal of this may cause some
concern.
If people with ideas, ability and capital are simply opting
for forms of company ownership other than the old publicly
traded model, then perhaps the listing gap doesn't imply lower
growth. There is a contrast between the willingness of listed
and non-listed companies' willingness to invest for growth, with
non-listed ones shelling out more and having lower hurdle rates
for projects.
All of the listed firms are not being snapped up by private
equity. The recent percentage of public firm takeovers involving
private equity is about the same as it was before the 1996 peak
and lower than what we saw in the 1980s, according to the study.
In any event, smaller investors without the ability to easily or
cheaply access private equity or early-stage investments may
well be left at a disadvantage by the listings gap.
That's especially true when you consider the separate, but
possibly related, phenomenon of private companies choosing to
give money back via dividends or buybacks. S&P 500 companies
alone are on track to return more than $1 trillion of capital in
2015.
These forces may have a number of negative impacts on
smaller investors. Those who only invest in public markets will
find themselves, perforce, less diversified. Fund managers with
fewer options for investment may take bigger bets, with extra
emphasis on those parts of the public universe exhibiting
growth.
Worse still, a sort of negative selection may be at work for
public company investors. If private companies invest more, they
will grow more, all else being equal, while public companies eat
further and further into their seed corn through dividends and
buybacks.
A listings gap may harden into a returns gap.
