SAFT ON WEALTH-Making an Alpha-bet or a human nature hedge

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 12 Deciding if you want to bet on Alphabet
is essentially a choice on what you want to back: Sergey Brin
and Larry Page or human nature.
Brin and Page have changed the world and created a cash flow
behemoth in Google. Human nature, on the other hand,
has created every other conglomerate, which, with the possible
exception of Berkshire Hathaway, have a general record
of capital misallocation and underperformance.
Alphabet, of course, is the new holding company Brin and
Page have created, and will head, which will comprise both
Google and their far-flung and growing list of other companies
working on everything from longevity to contact lenses that can
measure blood glucose in diabetics.
This isn't so much Google, or Alphabet, becoming a
conglomerate as codifying how its collection of companies and
investments will be managed. The new structure offers certain
advantages, freeing the co-founders to concentrate on 'moonshot'
efforts while cleaning up lines should it want debt finance.
None of this should be a surprise. Page and Brin have always
been upfront about not managing for shareholder value
maximization. And last year they created an additional class of
shares, one which, as it has no voting rights, will allow them
to raise capital and reward executives but lose control over the
direction of the company at a slower pace.
So, then, a conglomerate, with all that implies, and one
with multiple share classes insulating the founders from the
will of shareholders. What, as they say, could possibly go
wrong?
Investors in publicly traded companies have a hugely
diverging set of options these days, few of them particularly
satisfying from a shareholder's point of view. On the one hand
you have far too many companies which are giving financial
engineering, usually via share buybacks, precedence over
investment in their core franchise. That's problematic because
investors risk seeing that franchise hollowed out over time as
manager prioritize making quarter-by-quarter increases in
earnings, even illusory ones, over building.
On the other hand you have the mad builders, of which
Alphabet nee Google is a prime example. My reservation isn't
whether the core cash flow machine Google, which produces some
$20 billion annually in operating cash, is fairly priced.
Instead it is who gets a shot at the fruits of those
profits, and how. To want to buy Alphabet, and clearly many do,
you have got to be willing to give up a lot of customary
protection in exchange for access to their world-changing
genius.
TALE OF THE TAPE
While quite a few technology companies such as Alibaba and
Facebook have dual or multiple share structures, the man making
the most convincing, at least to the market, argument for the
conglomerate is Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway is just
that, and has a long record of success.
Buffett stands in contrast to Brin and Page, offering
discipline and patience as a capital allocator where they offer
inspiration and 'moonshots'. Warren, after all, would never try
to tell you that Dairy Queen will help you live to 150, only
that it is a business which can be profitable over the long term
if managed well.
So both companies are votes on exceptionalism, Buffett's or
Alphabet's.
The rules which make the exceptions in conglomerates and
multi-share class companies meaningful, however, are not
encouraging.
Conglomerates as a group trade at a structural discount to
intrinsic value, a phenomenon which has gone on so long it even
has a name, the 'conglomerate discount'. This discount in 2012
stood at about 10 percent, according to Boston Consulting, a bit
less than the 14 percent or so average since 1990.
That's because conglomerates have a poor track record of
capital allocation, being prone to supporting executives' dreams
of empire rather than taking a gimlet-eyed view of return on
equity.
A 2012 study by Institutional Shareholder Services, funded
by the Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute, found
that tightly controlled companies - especially those with
multiple share classes - generally underperform over the longer
term. (here)
All of this is as unshocking as it gets. Human nature argues
that Alphabet, and perhaps even Berkshire Hathaway, will be
likely to fall prey to the same shareholder-damaging behavior
that undermines the groups of which they are emblematic.
Some might conceivably feel they just can't afford not to be
exposed to Alphabet.
I myself am glad they are doing this investing, some of
which may lead to exciting or even world-changing businesses. I
am gladder still they are doing it with someone else's money.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)