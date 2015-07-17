CORRECTED-SAFT ON WEALTH-Allocating for all your assets, including human capital

(Corrects spelling of co-author's name in 7th paragraph to
By James Saft
July 16 Constructing a portfolio based only on
how financial assets will perform and behave ignores many of the
investor's biggest assets: earning power, real estate and
pension benefits such as social security.
That can lead to taking on too much or too little risk,
resulting in higher volatility in wealth.
Adjust for human capital and other types of non-financial
assets and you will end up with a much different, and better mix
based on your particular situation.
"The average person left to their own devices is blind to
the kind of risk associated with human capital," said David
Blanchett, head of retirement research at Morningstar
Investments and co-author of a paper in the May/June edition of
Financial Analysts Journal.
The traditional approach to diversification concentrates on
how the performance and behavior of different types of financial
assets can interact within a portfolio. Hold bonds, for example,
not because you think they'll outperform but because they serve
as ballast, steadying the portfolio and allowing an investor to
take on more risk and earn more reward than they might
otherwise.
But to look at the risks and rewards of stocks, bonds and
other financial assets in isolation ignores the often greater
assets and more important risks that investors face. Economist
Gary Becker estimated that the value of human capital is at
least four times that of all stocks, bonds, housing and other
assets combined. That human capital, which in financial terms
comprises our ability to earn income, has a different value and
different risks at different points in our lives.
Take for example a 25-year-old. According to Blanchett and
co-author Philip Straehl, 94 percent of her total wealth on
average is human capital, and just 1 percent financial assets.
Fast forward to the age of 60 and the typical person's wealth
will be 20 percent housing, 29 percent pensions (such as social
security), 19 percent financial assets and 31 percent human
capital.
If your goal is lower volatility in total wealth, which is
part of the point of diversification, then it becomes important
to adjust where you put your money based on the value, and
future value, of your other forms of wealth.
A younger person, with more time to out-earn their mistakes,
can take on more equity risk than an older one, who has less
potential earnings in front of her, and less time to overcome
career setbacks such as layoffs. At the same time housing,
financial and pension wealth rises, offsetting some of the risk.
VOLATILE REAL ESTATE AND JOB MARKETS
The paper found that a 25-year-old's optimal allocation is
61 percent equities, a figure that falls to 48 percent at 45 and
just 26 percent at 65.
The total wealth approach to allocation led to an average
annual increase in risk-adjusted outperformance of 30 basis
points annually across the 1,000 scenarios studied, according to
the study.
Housing makes up an important part of most people's wealth:
a fifth of the total wealth of the average 60-year-old. Housing
too, as we learned in the last decade, can be a volatile asset,
especially given that it is usually debt-financed, magnifying
gains and losses.
The study looked at optimal allocations for home owners in
10 major cities and found, unsurprisingly, that those who own
real estate in volatile places like Las Vegas or Miami should
hold more cash and more bonds.
People don't just have jobs, they have jobs in industries,
and for good or ill, their future wage earning ability is tied
to the fortunes of that industry. The findings here too aren't
surprising: work for the government and you can probably take on
more investment risk than if you work in hospitality or lodging.
While many advisors may take this into account, and some
individuals surely do, it is far from standard practice, and
probably should be.
Going beyond this, it makes sense for workers in industries
to vary their allocations between equity sectors in order to
diversify their risks. Work in manufacturing? You probably
should have some extra commodities exposure as when raw
materials go up in price your industry does poorly. Work in
mining? Don't own mining stocks.
Much of this is what a good financial advisor should already
be doing - getting a feel for the totality of a client's
position and making the needed adjustments.
It probably won't be too long before robo-advisors begin to
offer adjustments based on these factors, even down to industry
risk profiles.
Human advisors would do well to get a head start.
