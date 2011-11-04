UPDATE 1-Sagard set to buy Sara Lee unit-sources

* Trilantic had been other possible bidder

* Price had been seen at 100 to 150 mln euros

* Latest in series of Sara Lee unit sales (Adds background, details)

By Julien Ponthus and Martinne Geller

PARIS/NEW YORK, Nov 4 Franco-Canadian private equity firm Sagard has emerged as the final bidder for Sara Lee's French refrigerated dough unit, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Sara Lee is selling the unit, called Eurodough, as part of a broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal, acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo last month.

One of the sources said Sara Lee and Sagard hoped to come to an agreement on Friday or within 48 hours. The head of the unit was not available for comment. An executive at Sagard also could not be reached. Sara Lee declined comment.

The agreed price could not be ascertained but sources told Reuters last week that it was likely to sell for between 100 million euros ($137.6 million) and 150 million, with some suggesting the lower end of that range was more likely.

Trilantic Capital Partners had also bid for the unit, which is best known for refrigerated dough, sold under the Croustipate brand, that can be used to make pizza, croissants and cakes.

The deal would be one of very few private equity transactions to be completed in Europe lately as leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets remain weak.

Sara Lee, based in a suburb of Chicago, is planning to split into two companies -- one focused on North American meat brands including Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park frankfurters, and one focused on international coffee and teas, with brands such as Douwe Egberts and Pickwick.

The U.S. food maker on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, but cut its full-year sales forecast due partly to unfavorable currency exchange rates.

Sagard, run from Paris, is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family, which controls a financial and communications empire including mutual fund and insurance companies Power Financial Corp and Power Corp. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Additional reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Holmes)