UPDATE 1-Sage cautious on mid-term growth, shares fall

* Sticks to 2015 target of 6 pct revenue growth for next 2-3
years
* Says was slow to move to online products
* Shares down 4.2 pct
(Adds CEO comments, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 24 British software company Sage
will achieve steady revenue growth for the next two to
three years, it said on Wednesday, after it acknowledged that it
had been slow to respond to changes in the technology sector.
Ahead of his first strategy update to analysts, new Chief
Executive Stephen Kelly said Sage could be the leading provider
of small-business software if it focused on products delivered
online to start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises.
"We failed to execute very well, we were a bit slow to the
Cloud, we could have done way better on cross selling," said
Kelly, a former chief operating officer for the British
government.
"Our ambition has risen significantly, there's a tremendous
potential for Sage to be the No.1 globally."
Chief Financial Officer Steve Hare said Sage's 2015 target
of organic revenue growth of 6 percent a year, with an operating
margin of 28 percent, would be a floor for the next few years
while more of its six million customers moved to
subscription-based services. The company expects subscription
sales eventually to account for 85-90 percent of revenue, up
from a percentage in the low seventies currently, Hare added.
"Once we get through the transitional period, and we get to
the targeted level of recurring revenue, then the growth rate
will pick up," Hare said. "The same is true of our operating
margin."
The cautious guidance failed to impress investors and shares
in Sage were down 4.2 percent at 525.5 pence by 1244 GMT.
The market for products from Sage and competitors NetSuite
Inc and Microsoft Corp is growing in countries
such as Britain and the United States. A record 580,000
businesses launched in Britain last year, according to the
Centre for Entrepreneurs.
