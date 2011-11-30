UPDATE 2-Sage's dividend hike signals SME resilience

* Year underlying EPS up 16 percent to 20.81 pence
* Says well positioned to weather economic downturn
* Raises dividend 25 percent
* Shares up 2.4 percent, top FTSE 100 gainer
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 30 British software company
Sage hiked its dividend on Wednesday in a display of
confidence in the resilience of its six million small business
customers.
Chief Executive Guy Burruyer said the company was well
placed to weather any economic downturn in the euro zone,
bolstered by its recurring revenue.
It said new sales of its accountacy software were more
variable and it had seen "a little slack" in Spain recently.
"But we have not seen sharp declines as we have seen three
years ago," he said.
Newcastle-based Sage posted an 8 percent rise in profit, and
rewarded investors with a 25 percent rise in its total dividend
to 9.75 pence a share.
The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 352.6 million
pounds on 4 percent higher revenue of 1.33 billion pounds, while
earnings per share rose 16 percent to 20.8 pence.
Sage's customers took longer to emerge from the last
economic downturn than larger corporations, and it only returned
to organic growth in all its regions earlier this year for the
first time since 2007.
Its shares were 2.4 percent higher at 281.6 pence by 1036
GMT, the top riser in a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100 index
, as analysts said the dividend was centre stage in a
"rock solid" set of results.
Canaccord Genuity, which rates the stock a "buy" said the
dividend hike was a "major sign that management remains entirely
comfortable with the group's performance in current times".
ROOM FOR BOLT-ONS
In September Sage offloaded its U.S. healthcare unit for
$320 million to Vista Equity Partners, recognising an overall
loss of between 60 and 70 million pounds on an asset that was
proving a drag on its North American operations.
The group is returning the proceeds to shareholders, and
Finance Director Paul Harrison said it could also afford to
raise its dividend and still retain room for bolt-on deals.
"There are a number of acquisition opportunities that we
continue to evaluate, most of them modest in nature," he said.
"(But) there's nothing significant that we are evaluating at
the moment."
Sage, which competes with Intuit and Microsoft
, failed to buy Australia's MYOB in the summer,
triggering a AS130 million lawsuit from seller Archer Capital.
Sage said earlier this month that it would defend itself
vigorously against the claim.
Western economies see SMEs as a potential engine for
economic growth, and Burruyer welcomed the plan by Britain's
finance minister George Osborne on Monday to underwrite 20
billion pounds of loans to smaller companies struggling for
credit.
"The fund that was announced yesterday in principle goes a
long way to meeting the needs of the small businesses, but the
devil is in the detail," he said.
Analysts expected the company to report adjusted pretax
profit of 355 million pounds on revenue of 1.47 billion pounds,
equating to adjusted earnings per share of 19.9 pence, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 22 brokers.
The forecasts included a contribution from the healthcare
unit.