UPDATE 2-Sage's dividend hike signals SME resilience

* Year underlying EPS up 16 percent to 20.81 pence

* Says well positioned to weather economic downturn

* Raises dividend 25 percent

* Shares up 2.4 percent, top FTSE 100 gainer

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Nov 30 British software company Sage hiked its dividend on Wednesday in a display of confidence in the resilience of its six million small business customers.

Chief Executive Guy Burruyer said the company was well placed to weather any economic downturn in the euro zone, bolstered by its recurring revenue.

It said new sales of its accountacy software were more variable and it had seen "a little slack" in Spain recently.

"But we have not seen sharp declines as we have seen three years ago," he said.

Newcastle-based Sage posted an 8 percent rise in profit, and rewarded investors with a 25 percent rise in its total dividend to 9.75 pence a share.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 352.6 million pounds on 4 percent higher revenue of 1.33 billion pounds, while earnings per share rose 16 percent to 20.8 pence.

Sage's customers took longer to emerge from the last economic downturn than larger corporations, and it only returned to organic growth in all its regions earlier this year for the first time since 2007.

Its shares were 2.4 percent higher at 281.6 pence by 1036 GMT, the top riser in a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100 index , as analysts said the dividend was centre stage in a "rock solid" set of results.

Canaccord Genuity, which rates the stock a "buy" said the dividend hike was a "major sign that management remains entirely comfortable with the group's performance in current times".

ROOM FOR BOLT-ONS

In September Sage offloaded its U.S. healthcare unit for $320 million to Vista Equity Partners, recognising an overall loss of between 60 and 70 million pounds on an asset that was proving a drag on its North American operations.

The group is returning the proceeds to shareholders, and Finance Director Paul Harrison said it could also afford to raise its dividend and still retain room for bolt-on deals.

"There are a number of acquisition opportunities that we continue to evaluate, most of them modest in nature," he said.

"(But) there's nothing significant that we are evaluating at the moment."

Sage, which competes with Intuit and Microsoft , failed to buy Australia's MYOB in the summer, triggering a AS130 million lawsuit from seller Archer Capital.

Sage said earlier this month that it would defend itself vigorously against the claim.

Western economies see SMEs as a potential engine for economic growth, and Burruyer welcomed the plan by Britain's finance minister George Osborne on Monday to underwrite 20 billion pounds of loans to smaller companies struggling for credit.

"The fund that was announced yesterday in principle goes a long way to meeting the needs of the small businesses, but the devil is in the detail," he said.

Analysts expected the company to report adjusted pretax profit of 355 million pounds on revenue of 1.47 billion pounds, equating to adjusted earnings per share of 19.9 pence, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 22 brokers.

The forecasts included a contribution from the healthcare unit.