UPDATE 1-Sage fails to land deal for Australia's MYOB-sources

* Sage share drop means deal now needs shareholder approval
* Bain now in talks to secure deal for MYOB -sources
(Adds details)
By Stephen Aldred and Simon Meads
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 19 Market turmoil has
derailed software group Sage's bid to buy Australian
peer MYOB, handing rival bidder Bain Capital the chance to
secure a deal in its place, people familiar with the matter
said.
Sage entered exclusive discussions to buy the Australian
software group earlier this week having outbid its rivals. But
falls in its share price and a weak pound mean its offer would
now require shareholder approval.
That uncertainty has handed the advantage to Bain Capital,
one of the private equity firms that was a rival bidder for the
business, the people said.
Bain is now in talks and working to secure a deal for MYOB,
owned by Australian buyouts group Archer Capital and HarbourVest
Partners, the people added.
Sage had bid up to A$1.4 billion ($1,5 billion), about 13
times MYOB's core earnings, and at least 10 percent above offers
from competitors Bain and KKR .
Sage's share price is down about 10 percent since the start
of the week and some 16 percent since the start of August,
giving the group a market capitalisation of around 3.2 billion
pounds ($5,2 billion).
At that level, the company needs to get shareholder backing
for a deal, something it didn't need at the start of the
process.
Archer and HarbourVest bought MYOB, an abbreviation of the
phrase 'Mind Your Own Business', for about A$450 million in
2008. The firms had hired UBS AG to advise on the
sale, sources have said previously.
Sage and Archer were not immediately available for comment.
Bain and HarbourVest declined to comment.
($1 = 0.962 Australian Dollars)
($1 = 0.607 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)