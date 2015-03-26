版本:
Sagent Pharma founder Jeffrey Yordon to step down as CEO

March 26 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc said founder Jeffrey Yordon would step down as chairman and chief executive.

Sagent said on Thursday that board member Frank Kung would take over as chairman and the company would immediately begin the search for a new CEO.

Sagent also said President James Hussey had decided to leave the company. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
