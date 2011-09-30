UPDATE 1-Sagent gets FDA's marketing nod for injection

* Says to launch the injection by early 2012

* Says injection will be available in single-dose vial sizes, bulk packaging

Sept 30 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health regulators gave marketing approval for its injection used to treat bacterial infections.

The company, which went public in April, said the Clindamycin injection, USP, will be available in three single-dose vial sizes and in pharmacy bulk packaging.

Sagent, which primarily focuses on developing generic injectable pharmaceuticals, said it expects to launch the injection in early 2012.

Clindamycin, used for the treatment of serious infections caused by bacteria, is the 12th product approved under the joint venture between Sagent and India's Strides Arcolab Ltd .

Strides is responsible for developing and supplying injectable products that Sagent will market in the United States.

Shares of Schaumburg, Illinois-based Sagent closed about 2 percent down at $20.24 on Friday on Nasdaq.