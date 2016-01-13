Sagent Pharmaceuticals explores sale -sources

Jan 13 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc, a
U.S. generic life sciences company focusing on injectable drugs,
is considering a sale of the company as part of an exploration
of strategic alternatives, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Sagent is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg
Partners, which has reached out to other companies and private
equity firms to solicit interest in a possible deal, the people
said this week.
The sources cautioned that a transaction is not certain.
They asked not to be identified because the sale process is
confidential. Sagent did not reply to a request for comment,
while Perella Weinberg declined to comment.
A deal would mark another instance of a small generics
company seeking a sale in the face of increased pressure from
payers, as drug companies increasingly need scale to negotiate
more favorable contracts.
Sagent's stock price has declined dramatically in the past
two years, tumbling by more than 60 percent since the middle of
2014. The company's market capitalization is a little more than
$200 million.
In December, Schaumburg, Illinois-based Sagent announced
plans to divest its Chinese unit, which it acquired in 2013
after purchasing the remaining half of a joint venture with
Chengdu Kanghong Pharma.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in San Francisco; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)