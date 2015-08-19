ON THE MOVE-Sage Private Wealth hires advisers from Northern Trust Securities

Aug 19 Sage Private Wealth Group, an independent
firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, said on
Wednesday it hired two advisers from Northern Trust Securities
Inc for its Chicago office.
Wealth adviser Eric Kaehr and investment manager Paul
Rashid managed $250 million in client assets at Northern Trust
and had almost $2 million in annual fees and commissions.
Sage offers securities through Raymond James Financial
Services, the independent broker-dealer channel of Raymond James
Financial Inc.
