France awards diesel tender to Exxon, Lukoil

LONDON Feb 28 France has awarded a tender
to purchase 350,000 cubic metres of diesel for delivery between
March and June to Exxon Mobil and LUKOIL,
traders said on Tuesday.
The volumes were split 60/40, with Exxon taking the larger
share, and pricing was to be based on monthly averages in the
region, according to one of the traders.
The SAGESS (Societe Anonyme de Gestion des Stocks de
Securite) launched the tender in early February and said three
valid bids had been received.
Diesel prices in Europe have been hit by rallying oil
markets and worries about economic growth. Crude oil was trading
near a 10-month high earlier this week, topping $125 a barrel.