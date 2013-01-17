Algeria confirms "operation" at Sahara gas plant - Britain

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 17 Algeria has told Britain that an operation is in progress at a gas plant in the Sahara where al Qaeda-linked militants have kidnapped dozens of hostages, a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said in London.
"The Algerian authorities have confirmed that there is an ongoing operation," the spokesman said. He had no comment on reports of casualties.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.