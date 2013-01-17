版本:
Algeria confirms "operation" at Sahara gas plant - Britain

LONDON Jan 17 Algeria has told Britain that an operation is in progress at a gas plant in the Sahara where al Qaeda-linked militants have kidnapped dozens of hostages, a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said in London.

"The Algerian authorities have confirmed that there is an ongoing operation," the spokesman said. He had no comment on reports of casualties.

