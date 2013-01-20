版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 20日 星期日 17:09 BJT

Cameron says three Britons confirmed dead in Algeria

LONDON Jan 20 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that three British nationals were confirmed dead after a hostage crisis at a gas plant in Algeria and a further three were feared dead.

"Tragically we now know that three British nationals have been killed and a further three are believed to be dead and also a further British resident is also believed to be dead," Cameron said in a televised statement.

