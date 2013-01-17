版本:
Britain to work through Algerians to end hostage crisis

LONDON Jan 17 Britain believes the best course of action in the Algeria hostage attack is to continue working through the Algerian government rather than acting unilaterally, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said Cameron had reached that decision after speaking with the prime ministers of Japan and Norway, whose nationals are believed to be among the hostages along with a number of Britons.

"They shared the information that they had and agreed the right approach was to continue working through the Algerian government," the spokesman said.

