UK's Cameron warns of "bad news" on hostages, delays Europe speech

LONDON Jan 17 British Prime Minister David Cameron said people had to prepare for "bad news" after Algerian forces launched an operation to free foreign hostages at a remote desert gas plant on Thursday.

"The Algerian armed forces have now attacked this compound," Cameron told BBC TV. "It is a very dangerous, a very uncertain, a very fluid situation and I think we have to prepare ourselves for the possibility of bad news ahead."

A spokesman for his office confirmed that Cameron had postponed a highly-anticipated speech on Britain's future role in the European Union because of the crisis.

