Many dead at site of Algerian kidnapping - resident

ALGIERS Jan 17 The Algerian military opened fire on vehicles of hostage takers at the site of a siege in the desert, and many people were killed there, a resident of the locality where the incident took place told Reuters.

Hostage takers were holding dozens of foreigners and scores of Algerians at the In Amenas gas plant deep in the Sahara desert. The gunmen have been demanding an end to a French military operation in neighbouring Mali.