34 hostages killed in air strike by Algerian forces - ANI

NOUAKCHOTT Jan 17 Thirty-four hostages and 15 of their al Qaeda-linked kidnappers were killed on Thursday in an air strike by the Algerian armed forces, Mauritania's ANI news agency reported, citing one of the kidnappers holding captives at a desert gas field.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify the information from the agency, which has close contact with the group which has claimed responsibility for the mass kidnapping.

ANI reported that the spokesman for the kidnappers said they would kill the rest of their captives if the army approached.

