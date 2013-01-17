UPDATE 1-French oil body expects firms to remove staff from Algeria

PARIS Jan 17 The head of France's oil industry
body, UFIP, said on Thursday he expected French energy firms
would remove some employees from Algeria and other high-risk
areas after Islamist militants took dozens of people hostage at
an Algerian gas plant.
Energy companies such as Total with operations in
Algeria have declined to discuss what measures they will take
following Wednesday's attack, but UFIP head Jean-Louis
Schilansky said security was bound to be increased.
"These facilities are very vulnerable. I think that a number
of companies will repatriate some of their staff because
conditions today are very difficult," he told reporters.
French firms have been reluctant to discuss plans beyond
saying they have stepped up security in the wider regions since
French aircraft started bombing Islamist rebels in Mali a week
ago to halt their advance on the capital Bamako.
"We have security plans in place and remain vigilant, but we
are far from the concerned area," said a spokesman for Lafarge,
the world's largest cement maker. Lafarge has two
cement plants and 22 concrete production centres located in
northern Algeria, where it employs 2,000 staff.
Oil giant Total, which produces about one percent
of its total output in Algeria, declined to discuss staffing
levels. "We are permanently monitoring the situation and are
taking all steps needed to ensure the security of our premises
and staff in the region," said a Total spokesman.