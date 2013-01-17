French oil body expects firms to remove staff from Algeria

PARIS Jan 17 The head of France's oil industry
body, UFIP, said on Thursday he expected French energy companies
would move some employees out of Algeria and other high-risk
areas after Islamist militants took dozens hostage at an
Algerian gas plant.
Energy companies such as Total with operations in
Algeria have declined to discuss what measures they will take
following Wednesday's attack, but UFIP head Jean-Louis
Schilansky said security was bound to be increased.
"These facilities are very vulnerable. I think that a number
of companies will repatriate some of their staff because
conditions today are very difficult," he told reporters.