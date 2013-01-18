版本:
Of 132 foreign hostages at Algeria gas plant, 100 already freed

ALGIERS Jan 18 Algerian forces have freed about 100 of the 132 foreigners who were taken hostage in a gas facility in the Algerian desert, a security source told Reuters.

The fate of the others - whether they remained captive or had been killed - remained unclear, he said, as the situation at the plant was "changing rapidly".
