版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 20:54 BJT

Twenty-five foreign hostages escape Algeria siege -source

ALGIERS Jan 17 Twenty-five foreign hostages, including two Japanese, escaped from the siege of a gas plant deep in the Algerian desert on Thursday, an Algerian security source said.

A group calling itself the "Batallion of Blood" has said it was holding 41 foreigners inside the gas compound, which it stormed on Wednesday, demanding France halt a military campaign against Islamist rebels in neighbouring Mali.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐