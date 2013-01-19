版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 19日 星期六 18:59 BJT

No more French held in Algeria gas plan -minister

PARIS Jan 19 France believes there are no more French nationals being held at the Algerian desert gas plant where Islamist militants took scores hostage, France's defence minister said on Saturday .

Asked in an interview on France 3 TV if he could confirm there were no more French hostages, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: "Yes. As far as we know today it is one Frenchman who was killed, sadly, and French nationals who were freed."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐