2013年 1月 17日

Six hostages, eight rebels killed in Algeria strike -source

ALGIERS Jan 17 Six foreign hostages and eight of their captors were killed by an Algerian military strike on a vehicle being used by the kidnappers at a remote gas plant, a source in the town where the incident was unfolding told Reuters.

The source said some hostages were still being held, and 180 Algerian citizens had escaped.

