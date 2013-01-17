France says French nationals held at Algeria gas facility

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 17 French President Francois Hollande confirmed on Thursday that there were French nationals among Western hostages being held by Islamist militants at a gas plant in Algeria.
"There were and there are French nationals at this facility," Hollande told a news conference after a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho.
Hollande said that while the situation was very confused, he had total faith in the Algerian authorities' ability to resolve the crisis and would be speaking to Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika later in the day.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.