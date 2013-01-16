WRAPUP 1-Sahara Islamists take hostages, spreading Mali war

| ALGIERS/BAMAKO
ALGIERS/BAMAKO Jan 16 Islamist fighters seized
dozens of Western and Algerian hostages in a dawn raid on a
natural gas facility deep in the Sahara on Wednesday and
demanded France halt a new offensive against rebels in
neighbouring Mali.
Three people, among them one British and one French, were
reported killed, but details were sketchy and numbers of those
held at Tigantourine ranged from 41 foreigners - including
perhaps seven Americans as well as Japanese and Europeans - to
over 100 local staff, held separately and less closely watched.
What is clear is that with a dramatic counterpunch to this
week's French build-up in Mali, the region's loosely allied, al
Qaeda-inspired radicals have set Paris a daunting dilemma and
spread fallout from Mali's hitherto obscure civil war far beyond
northwest Africa, challenging Washington as well as Europeans
and shutting down a major gas field that pumps energy to Europe.
The attack, which Algeria said was led by a veteran,
Afghan-trained holy warrior-cum-smuggler dubbed "The
Uncatchable" by French intelligence, came just as French ground
troops in Mali launched their first assault after six days of
air strikes.
The United States, which like European powers endorsed
France's decision to intervene last week against Islamists who
have seized vast tracts of northern Mali, confirmed Americans
were among the hostages and said it would work to "secure" them.
Western and African governments have been alarmed by a flow
of weapons and fighters across the unmarked Sahara borders
following the end of Libya's civil war in 2011 and fear that
Mali, where Islamists drive the national army from the north
nine months ago, could become an Afghan-style al Qaeda haven.
The militants, who said they had dozens of fighters in the
gas field, issued no explicit threat but made clear to media in
neighbouring Mauritania the hostages' lives were at risk.
"We hold the Algerian government and the French government
and the countries of the hostages fully responsible if our
demands are not met and it is up to them to stop the brutal
aggression against our people in Mali," read one statement from
the group, which called itself the "Battalion of Blood".
In other comments carried by the Mauritanian news agency
ANI, the group said its fighters had rigged explosives around
the site and any attempt to free the hostages would lead to a
"tragic end". The unusually large numbers of gunmen and hostages
involved pose serious problems for any rescue operation.
After dark, ANI quoted a militant source saying fighters had
repelled a raid by Algerian troops. He added that the
hostage-takers' weaponry included mortars and anti-aircraft
missiles.
AMERICANS
The militants said seven Americans were among the 41 foreign
hostages - a figure U.S. officials said they could not confirm.
Norwegian energy company Statoil, which operates the gas
field in a joint venture with Britain's BP and the Algerian
state company Sonatrach, said nine of its Norwegian employees
and three of its Algerian staff were being held.
Also reported kidnapped by various sources were five
Japanese working for the engineering firm JGC Corp, a French
national, an Austrian, an Irishman and a number of Britons.
The Algerian government, which fought a bloody civil war
against Islamists in the 1990s, said it would not negotiate.
French media said the militants were also demanding that
Algeria release dozens of Islamist prisoners from its jails.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said: "I want to assure the
American people that the United States will take all necessary
and proper steps that are required to deal with this situation."
He said he lacked firm information on whether there were
links to the situation in Mali. Analysts pointed to shifting
alliances and rivalries among Islamists in the region to suggest
the hostage-takers may have a range of motives.
In their own statements, they condemned Algeria's secularist
government for "betraying" its predecessors in the bloody
anti-colonial war against French rule half a century ago by
letting French warplanes fly over its territory to Mali. They
also accused Algeria of shutting its border to Malian refugees.
Algerian Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia told the state
news agency APS there were about 20 hostage-takers led by
Mokhtar Belmokhtar, an Algerian who fought against Soviet forces
in Afghanistan in the 1980s and set up his own group in the
Sahara recently after falling out with other al Qaeda leaders.
Some of those held at the facility, near the small town of
In Amenas, close to the Libyan border and about 1,300 km (800
miles) inland, had sporadic contact with the outside world.
The head of a French catering company said he had
information from a manager who supervised some 150 Algerian
employees at the site. Regis Arnoux of CIS Catering told
France's BFM television the local staff were being prevented
from leaving but were otherwise free to move around inside and
keep on working.
"The Westerners are kept in a separate wing of the base,"
Arnoux said. "They are tied up and are being filmed. Electricity
is cut off, and mobile phones have no charge.
"Direct action seems very difficult ... Algerian officials
have told the French authorities as well as BP that they have
the situation under control and do not need their assistance."
MALI OFFENSIVE
Just days after a bold deployment of French troops to Mali,
another former colony, that had largely silenced critics
questioning his leadership after eight months in office, French
President Francois Hollande faced a possible further escalation
of the conflict, with Western targets at risk across Africa.
He has called for international support against insurgents
who France says pose a threat to Africa and the West, and admits
it faces a long struggle against well-equipped fighters who
seized Timbuktu and other oasis towns in northern Mali and have
imposed Islamic law, including public amputation and beheading.
Islamists have warned Hollande that he has "opened the gates
of hell" for all French citizens.
French army chief Edouard Guillaud said ground forces were
stepping up their operation to engage directly "within hours"
the alliance of Islamist fighters, grouping al Qaeda's North
African wing AQIM and Mali's home grown Ansar Dine and MUJWA.
Residents said a column of some 30 French Sagaie armoured
vehicles has set off toward rebel positions from the town of
Niono, 300 km (190 miles) from the capital Bamako.
A Malian military source said French special forces units
were taking part in the operation. Guillaud said France's
strikes, involving Rafale and Mirage jet fighters, were being
hampered because militants were sheltering among civilians.
Many inhabitants of northern Mali have welcomed the French
attacks though some also fear being caught in the cross-fire.
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian acknowledged that France
faced a hard slog, particularly in western Mali where AQIM's
mostly foreign fighters have camps: "It's tough. We were aware
from the beginning it would be a very difficult operation."
Hollande said on Tuesday that French forces would remain in
Mali until stability returned to the West African nation.
Hollande said France hoped, however, to hand over to African
forces in its former colony, "in the coming days or weeks".
West African military chiefs met for a second day in Bamako
to hammer out details of a U.N.-mandated deployment that had
been expected to start only in September but was suddenly
kick-started by French intervention. They said their aim was to
send in the first units of a 2,000-man emergency force on
Thursday.
Hollande's intervention in Mali brings risks for eight
French hostages held by AQIM in the Sahara as well as the 30,000
French citizens living across West Africa. A French helicopter
pilot was killed on Friday, France's only combat death so far.
The conflict in Mali, a landlocked state of 15 million twice
the size of France, has displaced an estimated 30,000 people and
raised concerns across mostly Muslim West Africa of a
radicalisation of Islam in the region.
"There is a great hope," one man said from Timbuktu, where
he said Islamist fighters were trying to blend into civilian
neighbourhoods. "We hope that the city will be freed soon."