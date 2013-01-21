WRAPUP 1-Algeria vows to fight Qaeda after 38 workers killed

* Algerian PM: 38 dead civilians, 29 militants killed
* Dead Canadian named as "Chedad" coordinated attack -PM
* Of hostages, 37 foreigners killed; five more still missing
* Three Islamist assailants taken into custody
* Japanese, Filipinos, Britons, Norwegians, Americans dead
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Jan 22 Algeria's prime minister accused
a Canadian of coordinating last week's raid on a desert gas
plant and, praising the storming of the complex where 38 mostly
foreign hostages were killed, he pledged to resist the rise of
Islamists in the Sahara.
Algeria will never succumb to terrorism or allow al Qaeda to
establish "Sahelistan", an Afghan-style power base in arid
northwest Africa, Abdelmalek Sellal told a news conference in
Algiers where he also said at least 37 foreign hostages died.
"There is clear political will," the prime minister said.
Claimed by an Algerian al Qaeda leader as a riposte to
France's attack on his allies in neighbouring Mali the previous
week, the four-day siege drew global attention to Islamists in
the Sahara and Sahel regions and brought promises of support to
African governments from Western powers whose toppling of
Libya's Muammar Gaddafi helped flood the region with weapons.
The attack on a valuable part of its vital energy industry
raised questions about the security capacity of an establishment
that took power from French colonists 50 years ago, held off a
bloody Islamist insurgency in the 1990s and has avoided the
democratic upheavals the Arab Spring brought to North Africa.
Sellal said a Canadian citizen whom he named only as Chedad,
a surname found among Arabs in the region, was among 29 gunmen
killed and added that he had "coordinated" the attack. Another
three militants were taken alive and were in custody.
Among hostages confirmed dead by their own governments were
three Americans, seven Japanese, six Filipinos and three
Britons; others from Britain, Norway and elsewhere were listed
as unaccounted for. Sellal said seven of the 37 foreign dead
were unidentified, while a further five foreigners were missing.
Nearly 700 Algerians and 100 other foreigners survived.
An Algerian security source said investigators pursuing the
possibility that the attackers had inside help to map the
complex and gain entry were questioning at least two employees.
Prime Minister David Cameron told parliament in London that
Britain would increase its help to Algeria's intelligence and
security forces and might do more for France in Mali, though he
ruled out sending many of its stretched armed forces to Africa.
Noting a shift in the source of threats to British interests
from Afghanistan to Africa, he also noted Sellal's rundown of a
multinational group of gunmen from across north and west Africa
and said the region was becoming "a magnet for jihadists".
Alongside a "strong security response", however, he called
for efforts to address long-standing grievances, such as poverty
and political exclusion, which foster support for violence. Some
militants in Algeria want autonomy for the south and complain of
domination by an unchanging establishment in Algiers.
DEATH AND SURVIVAL
As Algerian forces combed the Tigantourine plant near the
town of In Amenas for explosives and the missing, survivors and
the bereaved told tales of terror, narrow escapes and of death.
"The terrorists lined up four hostages and assassinated them
... shot them in the head," a brother of Kenneth Whiteside told
Sky News, in an account of the Briton's death given to the
family by an Algerian colleague who witnessed it. "Kenny just
smiled the whole way through. He'd accepted his fate."
Filipino survivor Joseph Balmaceda said gunmen used him for
cover: "Whenever government troops tried to use a helicopter to
shoot at the enemy, we were used as human shields."
Another Briton, Garry Barlow, called his wife from within
the site before he was killed and said: "I'm sat here at my desk
with Semtex strapped to my chest."
Several hostages died on Thursday when Algerian helicopters
blasted jeeps in which the militants were trying to move them.
An Algerian security source had earlier told Reuters that
documents found on the bodies of two militants had identified
them as Canadians: "A Canadian was among the militants. He was
coordinating the attack," Sellal said.
In Ottawa, Canada's foreign affairs department said it was
seeking information. Security experts noted that some Canadian
citizens had been involved with international militants before.
Officials have also named other militants in recent days as
having leadership roles among the attackers. Veteran Islamist
Mokhtar Belmokhtar claimed responsibility on behalf of al Qaeda.
In a video distributed on the Internet, the one-eyed veteran
of Afghan wars of the 1980s, of Algeria's civil war and of the
lucrative trans-Sahara cigarette smuggling trade, said: "We in
al Qaeda announce this blessed operation."
Dressed in combat fatigues, Belmokhtar demanded an end to
French attacks on Islamist fighters in Mali.
The jihadists had planned the attack two months ago in
neighbouring Mali, Sellal added. They had travelled from there
through Niger and Libya, hence evading Algeria's strong security
services, until close to In Amenas. Their aim, he said, had been
to take foreign hostages to Mali, and they made a first attempt
to take captives from a bus near the site early on Wednesday.
Normally producing 10 percent of Algeria's natural gas, the
facility was shut down during the incident. The government said
it aimed to reopen it this week, although officials at Britain's
BP and Norway's Statoil, which operate the plant with Algeria's
state energy firm, said the plans were not clear.
MALI CONFLICT
An Algerian newspaper said the jihadists had arrived in cars
painted in the colours of Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach
but registered in Libya, a country awash with weaponry since
Western powers backed a revolt to oust Gaddafi in 2011.
Using his oil wealth, the Libyan dictator exercised a degree
of influence in the region and the consequences of his death are
still unfolding.
In a sign of the complexities wrought by the Arab Spring
revolts, Egypt, a former military dictatorship now led by one of
the generals' Islamist foes, criticised France's intervention in
Mali on Monday. President Mohamed Mursi called instead for more
spending to address rebels' grievances and warned that the
military moves would "inflame the conflict in this region".
The bloodshed also increased the strains in Algeria's long
fraught relations with Western powers, where some complained
about being left in the dark while the decision to storm the
compound was being taken.
But this week, Britain and France both defended the military
action by Algeria, the strongest military power in the Sahara
and an ally the West needs in combating the militants.
Chafik Mesbah, a former Algerian presidential security
adviser, said: "The West did not criticise Algeria because it
knows an assault was inevitable in the circumstances ... The
victims were a minimum price to pay to solve the crisis."