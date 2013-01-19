版本:
Algerian army clearing mines from gas plant - Sonatrach

ALGIERS Jan 19 The Algerian army is clearing mines planted by al Qaeda-linked fighters at the desert gas plant they attacked three days ago, the national oil and gas company Sonatrach said on Saturday.

News of the mine clearing operation came shortly after Algerian official media said special forces had lauched a final assult against the militants.

