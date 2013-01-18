版本:
Britain has no word from Algeria that hostage crisis over

LONDON Jan 18 Britain has not received word from Algeria that the hostage crisis in Algeria has ended, a diplomatic source said on Friday.

"The situation is still really fluid on the ground. We have no information from the Algerian authorities that it's over," the source said.
