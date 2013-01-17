版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 19:09 BJT

Some hostages escape Algerian siege; captors seek safe passage

ALGIERS Jan 17 Fifteen foreign hostages escaped the desert siege of a gas pumping station in Algeria, Algeria's Ennahar television reported on Thursday.

An Algerian security source said the gunmen, who stormed the gas facility on Wednesday, were demanding safe passage out with their captives. The gunmen say they have been holding as many as 41 foreigners as well as scores of Algerians.

Ennahar said 40 Algerians had been freed, mainly women working as translators.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐