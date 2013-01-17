Some hostages escape Algerian siege; captors seek safe passage

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALGIERS Jan 17 Fifteen foreign hostages escaped the desert siege of a gas pumping station in Algeria, Algeria's Ennahar television reported on Thursday.
An Algerian security source said the gunmen, who stormed the gas facility on Wednesday, were demanding safe passage out with their captives. The gunmen say they have been holding as many as 41 foreigners as well as scores of Algerians.
Ennahar said 40 Algerians had been freed, mainly women working as translators.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.