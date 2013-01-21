INSIGHT-Mystery Canadian coordinated Algeria gas field attack, premier says

By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS Jan 21 The Islamist attack on the
sprawling desert gas complex in southern Algeria that triggered
one of the worst hostage crises in years was conceived in Mali
and coordinated by a mystery Canadian named only as Chedad, the
Algerian prime minister said.
Five days after about 40 jihadist fighters raided the
facility not far from the Libyan border and Algeria responded
with a full-on military operation to kill or capture them, a
picture of what happened is emerging.
While some hostages escaped in the early stages of the
crisis, hopes soon faded for dozens of others once the army
decided to take on the raiders.
Workers from the United States, Britain, France, Japan,
Romania, Norway and the Philippines were either dead or missing,
with the overall death toll among hostages and militants put at
67 and potentially rising by up to five.
Those who escaped had harrowing tales to tell. One Briton
recounted how the attackers had strapped Semtex plastic
explosive around his neck, bound his hands and taped his mouth.
Another man hid for more than a day and a half under his bed as
jihadist fighters searched the workers' residential complex.
Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said the plot had
been hatched in war-ravaged Mali and the attackers had travelled
through Niger and Libya before slipping into Algeria.
The jihadists were said to come from Egypt, Mauritania,
Niger, Tunisia, Mali, Algeria and, in one case, from Canada. The
Canadian, identified initially as Chedad, was coordinating the
raiders, Sellal said.
The In Amenas gas plant probably felt impregnable to those
who worked there - fenced in, hundreds of miles from anywhere
and with the Algerian army patrolling its desert approaches.
That was a mirage. Libya, an ex-police state turned arms
bazaar and now open for jihad, lies just 50 miles away.
At least some of the Islamist guerrillas who stormed in
before dawn on Wednesday had driven along smugglers' tracks
across the Libyan border, an Algerian security official told
Reuters, citing evidence from mobile phones traced to the
militants.
NINE TOYOTAS
The militants arrived in nine Toyotas with Libyan plates and
painted in the colours of Sonatrach, the Algerian oil and gas
company that has a share in the plant, according to the Algerian
daily El Khabar.
The ease with which they entered the fortified housing
compound and nearby natural gas plant left Algerians in little
doubt the gunmen had allies among people at the site.
"They had local cooperation, I'm sure, maybe from drivers or
security guards, who helped the terrorists get into the base,"
was the immediate reaction of Anis Rahmani, editor of Algeria's
Ennahar newspaper and a writer on security issues who said he
was briefed by officials.
Sellal confirmed that a driver who had formerly worked at
the plant had been supplying information to the raiders.
Locally hired workers who escaped told Reuters of seeing the
gunmen moving around the facility with confidence, apparently
familiar with its layout and well prepared.
The militants said they launched the raid to halt French
military intervention in neighbouring Mali, which began earlier
this month, however the link is not yet clear.
It is possible the attack would have happened anyway, or
that the French military operation provided a trigger to carry
out an attack based on preparations made earlier.
First word of trouble came crackling over a walkie-talkie to
the communications room at In Amenas, where a 27-year-old radio
operator called Azedine logged a contact with a bus driver who,
at 5:45 a.m. (0445 GMT), left to take some foreigners to the
airstrip at the town of In Amenas, some 50 km (30 miles) away.
"Moments after the bus left, I heard shooting, a lot of
shooting, and then nothing," Azedine told Reuters on Friday.
BUS SKIRMISH
Two people, one British and one Algerian, were killed on two
buses heading for the airport. The Briton was identified as a
Gulf war veteran who had been in the French Foreign Legion and
was working for a security company.
Sellal said the raiders planned to seize the foreign
passengers, but came under fire from soldiers guarding them.
It is not clear whether that incident was part of the plan
that secured the militants access to the compound. Almost
immediately after the bus skirmish, they were inside, in at
least three vehicles.
They shot an Algerian guard but he was able to raise the
alarm before dying, Sellal said.
People who have worked at the site say there was normally an
overnight curfew, leaving it unclear how the gunmen were able to
get so close before being challenged. Their initial approach may
have been well off the main roads.
Freed hostages spoke of frightened people staying in their
offices or hiding in their dormitories.
Azedine saw a gunman put on the ID badge of a French
supervisor who had been shot dead.
A French catering firm employee spent 40 hours cowering
alone under his bed, terrified he would be killed.
Alexandre Berceaux said he had survived by staying in his
room away from other foreigners, hidden behind a barricade of
wooden planks and having Algerian colleagues sneak him food and
water.
"I was completely isolated ... I was afraid. I could see
myself already ending up in a wooden box," Berceaux said in a
radio interview.
Rapidly the area was surrounded by heavily armed Algerian
troops, with tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopter gunships
from a nearby military base. Sellal said there had been an
attempt to negotiate but it had collapsed over the
hostage-takers' demands.
SMUGGLERS' TRAILS
People who know the site, operated by Britain's BP and
Statoil of Norway along with Algeria's Sonatrach, said a
barracks housing several hundred soldiers lies along the three
km (two miles) of road separating the accommodation compound
from the industrial plant.
A former senior Algerian government official said guards
appeared to have been caught napping: "They have all kinds of
equipment, detailed surveillance, cameras," he said. "They were
caught maybe at the right time, at five in the morning."
But he also acknowledged the militants may have had help
among the local workforce: "Out of 700 Algerians, I am sure they
will find a couple who will cooperate. It always happens."
Militant leaders like Taher Ben Cheneb, said by officials to
have been one of the commanders of the operation and to have
been killed on Thursday, have stoked resentment among
southerners at the way foreigners and northerners dominate the
better paid jobs in the oil fields.
Ben Cheneb, described as a high school maths teacher in his
50s, led the Movement of the Islamic Youth in the South.
Security expert Rahmani said he joined forces for this operation
with followers of Mokhtar Belmokhtar, a veteran of Afghan wars
and a leading figure in Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)
who recently formed a new group named Mulathameen.
Belmokhtar, the overall commander but not present during the
attack, claimed responsibility on behalf of al Qaeda for a raid
he called a "blessed operation".
While Ben Cheneb's group appeared to have moved on In Amenas
from a base inside Algeria, Rahmani said, another group led by
Abu El Bara appeared to have come in from Libya.
ONE-EYED JACK
The group's field commander was a veteran fighter from Niger
called Abdul Rahman al-Nigeri, Mauritanian media reported. He
led his men into the gas plant, where he is believed to have
been killed, while Abu El Bara died at the residential complex.
Noting the one-eyed Belmokhtar's reputation as a cigarette
smuggler as well as a holy warrior - locals call him "Mister
Marlboro" - Rahmani added: "They use the same back roads as the
smugglers. You need a perfect knowledge of the Sahara to do it.
Canadian diplomat Robert Fowler, who was captured by
Belmokhtar in Niger in 2008 and released after four months,
nicknamed him "Jack" so as to be able to discuss him privately
with fellow captives. Belmokhtar in turn referred to his
prisoners as apostates and infidels.
More than a decade after Algeria's civil war killed some
200,000 people, Islamist fighters roam the sandy wastes of
Africa's biggest country, mixing smuggling and kidnapping for
ransom with opposition to the political establishment that has
ruled in Algiers since French colonists left half a century ago.
These groups have been energised by the return of heavily
armed ethnic Tuaregs and others from Libya, where they fought as
mercenaries for Muammar Gaddafi until his overthrow in 2011. The
new Libyan authorities are struggling to control their own deep
south and it provides a launchpad for raids across the frontier.
ARMY ASSAULT
While security forces seek to impose control, the tracts of
sand are vast, borders among the half dozen countries around the
desert are unmarked, and the big money that can be made from
illicit trade or kidnapping tourists and Western engineers can
be used to buy favours from ill-paid officials.
Al Qaeda says it is fighting for a Muslim caliphate that
transcends artificial borders in the Maghreb set by colonial
powers.
Once inside the facility, militants, including bearded,
ragged fighters and others in more urban dress, herded groups of
Westerners together. Hundreds of Algerians were guarded more
loosely. One Algerian worker told Reuters the gunmen said they
were only interested in killing "Christians and infidels".
Algeria told Western governments, which voiced dismay at the
storming of the facility on Thursday, that troops moved in only
because guerrillas were trying to leave with hostages, hoping to
reach Mali.
The captors loaded hostages into a convoy. Special forces
backed by helicopters moved in around noon, some 30 hours after
the plant was seized.
In what appears to have been the deadliest part of the
siege, as described by the family of Irish survivor Stephen
McFaul, government forces bombed the convoy, blasting apart four
vehicles full of hostages. McFaul was in a fifth truck which
crashed. He dashed for his life and escaped, and believes all
those in the other vehicles were killed.
McFaul told how the attackers had turned him into a human
bomb, strapping Semtex around his neck.
Another Briton, Garry Barlow, called his wife from within
the site during the attack and said: "I'm sat here at my desk
with Semtex strapped to my chest."
During Thursday, most of the hundreds of people at the site
were able to flee, some of them Westerners posing as Algerians.
"We cut the wire with clippers and ran for it, all together,
about 50 of us with the three foreigners," one man was quoted as
saying by The Times.
By Friday night, it remained unclear how many of the gunmen
and their hostages were still in the facility.
The operation at the larger, residential compound was over
and troops were now surrounding the industrial site, where
Nigeri and his men were reported to be holding a group of
hostages.
But this left Western governments and intelligence
officials, long used to difficult relations with Algeria which
is proud of its sovereignty, desperate for hard facts about the
fate of their nationals.
Western capitals seemed to be in the dark when the dramatic
and bloody final assault came on Saturday morning.
Algerian soldiers shot dead 11 gunmen who had executed seven
foreign hostages, according to the state news agency. The
militants were then found to have booby-trapped the gas complex
with explosives, which the army had to defuse.
The operation was over, authorities said, but mopping up
went on for hours, with dozens more bodies found and many
questions still to be answered.