公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五

About 60 foreigners still missing in Algeria siege

ALGIERS Jan 18 About 60 foreigners are still held hostage or missing at the besieged Algerian gas plant where Islamist militants fought Algerian troops who stormed the desert facility, a local source told Reuters on Friday.

It was unclear how many of those 60 foreigners were still being held directly under guard by the gunmen and how many might be in hiding in the sprawling compound. It was also not known whether some might have been killed and the bodies not found.
